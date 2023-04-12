Conference League: Nice bans articles by Bayern fans from the second leg

conference league A prison sentence for an FCB jersey? Nice takes tough action in the second leg For the return leg against Basel FC, Nice imposed strict conditions on the visiting fans. It is strictly forbidden to stay in an FCB jersey in the city center. published April 12, 2023, 8:00 p.m

FCB fan items may only be worn inside the stadium in Nice. Mark Schumacher / Modern Focus The first leg will be played in Basel on Thursday evening. Fresh Fox The French south lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend. IMAGO/Panorama c

In the Conference League, FC Basel meets Nice in the quarter-finals.

The second leg on 20 April was classified by the French authorities as a high-risk game.

FCB is not happy with the measures taken.

On Thursday evening, FC Basel will meet Nice in the first leg of the Conference League quarter-finals. A week later, the second leg is due in the south of France – already classified as a high-stakes game. After several extensive meetings with the authorities, UEFA and representatives from Nice, FCB provided information on the guidelines imposed on the game for the first time.

“For security reasons, the French authorities confirm that Bayern fans who can be identified through fan kits are not allowed to stay or gather in the city center of Nice,” the club wrote in a statement. Violations of these regulations should be expected to result in penalties from the local police. “We are talking about possible reprimands, up to fines and prison sentences.”

“Different Ideas of Hospitality”

Fans who wish to follow the game in the guest sector will have to purchase a 30 franc voucher in the FCB Fan Shop. “On the day of the match, these vouchers must be exchanged for an entry ticket from 4pm at the ‘Parking Des Pins’ in Nice. All FC Basel fans must pass through this venue to get a ticket – otherwise you will not be able to access the stadium,” FCB continued. From there, fans take additional buses to the stadium.

“Of course, FCB has different ideas about hospitality and we deeply regret the restrictive regulations of the local authorities. Unfortunately, FCB has not been able to achieve any mitigation either by formal request or by direct exchange with various responsible persons », FCB concludes the detailed message. It was already on Tuesday Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi asked Swiss football fans to do so Do not travel to the south of France.

