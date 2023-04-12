European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya – a strong Swiss team loses bronze by a hair’s breadth – sport

Swiss gymnasts missed out on a medal at the European Championships in Antalya, Turkey, after a tough competition.

Neue Seifert and Florian Langenegger in the all-around final.

Seifert floor, uneven bars, Eddy Yusof parallel bars and Luca Giubellini vault qualified for the apparatus finals.

With fourth place in the team competition, only 6 tenths behind the bronze winners Great Britain, the Swiss national team redeemed itself for a disappointing 20th place in the World Cup in Liverpool last year and confidently qualified for the 2023 World Cup, where Olympic tickets are once again at risk. Gold went to Italy before Türkiye.

Small mistakes cost a medal

Giving the Swiss a potential medal on the horizontal bar, both Noy Siefert and Taha Sirhani fell to it. You would have been stuck as the four worst results for each country are ignored. As it was, 12,600 sv points were calculated.

The 24-year-old from Argao had another fall on the rings as he landed, with Moreno Crater grabbing the mat with his hand on the jump. In addition, an item in Seifert’s pommel horse did not count, and the judges denied the appeal.

Follow the Artistic Gymnastics Championships on SRF: Thursday, April 13, 3:00 p.m

Friday, April 14th, at 3:00 p.m

Saturday, April 15th, 12:30 p.m

Sunday, April 16, at 12:00 noon

Soap with air

Seifert has already positioned himself on the horizontal bar, winning the EM-5 last year. The largest final participation chances are now calculated. But he can console himself with the fact that he will be fighting for medals (top 8) on bars and surprisingly on the floor at the weekend. He qualified fourth to the final on bars and third on floor.

Returner Eddie Youssef (eighth) is also a finalist on parallel bars, while 20-year-old European Championships newcomer Luca Giubbellini (eighth) made it into the top eight on vault. Although Seifert’s total score of 80.832 points was well below his potential, he qualified 13th and Florian Langenegger (80.798) 15th without any problems for Thursday’s all-around final, which will be contested by 24 gymnasts. The women qualified on Wednesday.