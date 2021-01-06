Comparison: M1 MacBook Pro vs Razer Book 13

Razer released in November Scanner Book 13A new laptop focused on productivity rather than gaming. Since it is similar in many ways to M 1 Macs that Apple also launched in November, we thought we would compare the Razer Book 13 to the M1‌ MacBook Pro.

As the name suggests, the Razer Book 13 is a 13.4-inch laptop that features narrow bezels and a matte 60Hz screen. It’s similar in size to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro M1‌, but a little smaller due to the smaller bezel size.



Design-wise, the Razer Book 13 has a higher edge over the 13-inch MacBook Pro thanks to Razer’s narrow side edges. There’s a thicker frame at the top to house a camera, but the bezel still beats the MacBook Pro. Rumors suggest Apple is working on a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro that could have a slimmer design, but for now, Razer is winning.



The screen differs significantly from the MacBook Pro screen because the Razer Book uses a matte finish, which can be nice in situations where there is a lot of glare. Of course, the MacBook Pro’s bright screen looks great, but it can struggle in bright sunlight.



Both devices have similar keyboard designs with almost the same key transition, but there are some differences here. The MacBook Pro has a Touch Bar, which some people are never used to, while the Razer Book has RBG key lighting that can be a distraction for some.



MacBook Pro has speaker grilles on each side of the keyboard, a better-to-use glass touch trackpad than the physical trackpad on the Razer Book, and better thermal management. Fans of the M1‌ MacBook Pro rarely come thanks to the efficiency of the M1‌ chip, but Razer fans swirl as soon as they do anything intense. Even running Microsoft Edge browser on battery caused Razer Book fans to wake up.



The Razer Book fans are located on the bottom of the device, so when using this on the coil there is a possibility of obstructing airflow. The MacBook Pro doesn’t have fans located at the bottom, so it’s better for lap use, with warm air escaping from the hinge area.

Ports are one area where Razer Book 13 might be an advantage for some users. It features two Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a microSD slot. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.



When it comes to performance, the M1‌ beats the 11th generation Intel chips used by Razer. In Geekbench testing, the M1‌ MacBook Pro scored 1734 in single-core performance and 7531 in multi-core performance. The Razer Book scored a single center score of 1355 and a multi-core score of 5290. As for OpenCL, the MacBook Pro M1‌ scored 19412, and the Razer scored 14761.



The Razer Book here isn’t bad by any means, and both are high-capacity devices that will excel in everyday tasks, but the M1 Pro MacBook Pro is better at more intense tasks like editing video or photos.



Apple’s MacBook Pro also has better battery life. Apple says it’s up to 20 hours, and although we haven’t seen it reach this maximum (which is for watching videos), it has surpassed the Razer Book. The Razer Book can last for up to nine hours.

The base model, Razer Book, has 256 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM, the aforementioned 11th-generation Intel Core i5 chip, and Intel Iris Xe graphics at $ 1,200, so it’s $ 100 cheaper than the 13-inch MacBook Pro which It also comes with 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM.



Notably, the M1‌ MacBook Pro works macOS Big Sur The Razer Book 13 runs on Windows, and the ecosystem is probably the biggest consideration when choosing between these devices. Those who are deep in the Apple ecosystem will get more benefit from the M1‌ MacBook Pro, while those who rely on Windows software prefer the Razer Book 13.

Overall, these are similar devices, and while the M1Book MacBook Pro wins in terms of performance and efficiency, the Razer Book 13 is a laptop capable of catering to those who need or prefer the Windows operating system.