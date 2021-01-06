Fortnite Creator is purchasing Dying Mall to develop a new headquarters

The company that created the popular video game “Fortnite” has agreed to purchase a shopping mall in North Carolina and plans to redevelop it as a global headquarters, the latest sign that ailing malls are evolving into new types of real estate.

Epic Games Inc. , The closely-listed company headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, plans to convert the 980,000-square-foot Cary Town Center into offices and entertainment spaces for its long-term growth. Epic plans to open the new campus by 2024, which will be a major upgrade from the company’s 250,000 square feet headquarters.

Office acquisition and expansion plans show that even as many companies aim to reduce office space and adopt home business policies, others still see a new and larger office location as a large part of the future.

Epic said it was still too early to provide details of the new headquarters. While the company said it did not plan to build a space for video games at the new headquarters, it said it was considering including a space for use by the local community.

The company is growing fast, hiring more people and wants to stay at Carrie, said Elka Looks, Communications Director at Epic Games. “A lot of our work is very collaborative, and we want to give employees the ability to use the office when it is safe to do so,” she said.