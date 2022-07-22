Circus Electrique will be released on September 6th for consoles and PC

Zen Studios and Saber Interactive have announced that Circus Electrique, the original Tactical RPG based in Victoria London’s steampunk version, will be released on September 6, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. When a mysterious event called “The Maddening” turns ordinary Londoners into violent killers, only a dazzling circus band made up of strongmen, fire eaters, clowns and other great entertainers can save the day.

Part story-based role-playing game, part tactics and circus management game, Electric Circus, named after Victoria’s greatest show in London, is completely addictive – all with a steampunk twist. Defend the city with the unique talents of the Carnival Crusaders: Recruit new artists, strategically match their positions with their battle skills, and keep the circus going with new performances.

Your unexpected heroes engage in tactical turn-based combat against evil troopers and British sailors, aggressive felines, mime or robot bear, and other exotic Victorian archetypes across six sprawling regions. The game’s advanced Devotion system affects the morale and performance of your characters both in battle and in the circus performances you will direct.

To learn more about Circus Electrique, visit www.PlayCircusElectrique.com.