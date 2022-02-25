Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich may never live in the UK again

Roman Abramovich, owner of Russian club Chelsea, may never live in the UK again. This was reported by the English Sun.

The 55-year-old billionaire was granted Israeli citizenship in 2018, which would theoretically allow him to stay in the UK for six months. However, Abramovich withdrew a corresponding request in the context of the alleged nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal in Salisbury and the subsequent criticism of the Russian oligarchy.

Aloud the sun It was now assumed that the immigration authorities had been instructed not to grant Abramovich a possible re-application. This means that he will never be allowed to live in Britain again. “Any attempt on his part will most likely be rejected,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. the sun from the inside. Abramovich is said to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Abramovich owns a £152 million property near Kensington Palace in London. His total fortune is estimated at £8.4 billion. Owned Chelsea since 2003, with whom he won the Champions League in 2012 and 2021. Abramovich has not attended his club’s game in months.

On Wednesday, it was rumored that the assets of Abramovich, two other Russian businessmen and five banks in England would be frozen. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Abramovich was “not a target for action”.

Meanwhile, senior Labor MP Margaret Hodge Abramovich and former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov, 68, described themselves as “corrupt rulers who stole from the Russian people”.