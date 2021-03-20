Change to Schwäbisch Hall at GFL

After five years of his NFL support, soccer player Moritz Böringer gave up his dream of jumping into the NFL. The 27-year-old returns to Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League (GFL) for the new season (all info about GFL).

“I want to finish my studies in Germany now, but in the long term he sees his future in the United States: my plan is to live in the United States after my studies,” Böringer said.

Up to 15 GFL games in 2021 season live on FREE SPORT1 TV

Böhringer was drafted in 2016 as the world’s first non-American person with no college experience. Minnesota Vikings picked the wide receiver as the 180th player. Boringer did not make it to the team’s 53 roster, and in 2017 he moved to the Cincinnati Bengals and retrained to the tight end. And there was no breakthrough there either.

In the 2015 season, Böhringer played for Schwäbisch Hall before moving to the United States. The returnees said, “So far I have enjoyed soccer with the Unicorns. The Unicorns have played a major role in joining the NFL.” He wanted to “bring back the experience you have gained in recent years” and “of course win a German championship”.

GFL continues in SPORT1

Sports 1 Accompanying GFL on its platforms since 2018.

In itself News channel SPORT1.de And in SPORT1 applications Football fans receive regular updates about the situation in the German Football League and German football in general. Broadcast 2019 Sports 1 Next to German XLI Bowl Also Quarter and semi-finals Free Live TV Streaming.

With the collaboration expanding to as many as 15 live matches next season, Germany’s leading 360-degree sports platform is now taking the next step. Previous GFL live broadcasts were followed by up to 220,000 viewers aged three and over (Z3 +) at its peak.