Formula 1: Mercedes fears using Hamilton in Canada

Baku. Because of the pain caused by Mercedes’ jumping, Lewis Hamilton may have to take a break from the Formula 1 race in Canada. Team boss Toto Wolff said after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku that this was “certainly possible”. The seven-time world champion does not have muscular problems from the constant blows he is currently taking in the cockpit. “It really goes down the spine and it has consequences,” Wolf explained. Really bad hamilton.

Television footage showed the 37-year-old shortly after the end of the race in Baku, apparently struggling to get out of his car. “I can’t really explain the pain you feel there, especially running. In the end you just pray it’s over,” said the Briton. He “grilled his teeth” with headaches and backaches and made it to the end thanks to his adrenaline.

Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries are the reserve drivers

The technical problem is caused by the vehicles that have changed significantly this season. At high speed, the cars on the strait are pressed to the ground until they briefly touch the asphalt and then pushed again. Drivers are shaken violently frequently.

Hamilton was perhaps the pilot most affected, as team boss Wolff suspects. “The solution could be to have someone in reserve, which we have at every race anyway, so we can make sure our cars are going,” said the Austrian. Mercedes’ alternate drivers are Belgium’s Stoffel Vandoorne and Dutchman Nick de Vries. (dpa)







Mon Jun 13, 2022 at 7:42 am

