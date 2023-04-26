Canada: Toronto buys 340 electric buses

Canada’s largest city, Toronto, is investing 700 million Canadian dollars in the purchase of 340 new electric buses and the infrastructure for them with funding from the state government.

An investment equal to 465 million euros, shared equally between the Canadian government and the City of Toronto, will go toward the purchase of 340 electric buses and 248 chargers for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC). For this, eight DTC bus depots will be upgraded for the use of electric buses.

The purchase of new electric buses to be operational by 2025 was announced two years ago. There is currently no mention of the manufacturer from which the TTC intends to buy the vehicles. The 60 e-buses the TTC already has in its fleet come in equal parts from BYD, New Flyer and Proterra.

The TTC’s main goal is to operate a completely zero-emission fleet by 2040. “Once completed, this project will provide Toronto residents with improved public transportation with access to new, clean and convenient transportation options,” the statement said.

“Zero-emission vehicles are the future of public transportation, and I’m grateful for the generous federal and local support for this project,” said Toronto Transit Commission Chair John Burnside. “As we work toward our goal of being completely zero-emissions by 2040, we’re proud to be leading the way for the electrification of public transportation across North America.”

