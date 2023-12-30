Canada is in the semifinals despite reaching Calpa's race

They almost had to fumble again, but in the end Canada won convincingly against Kalpa Kuopio.Image: Keystone
December 29, 2023, 7:50 pmDecember 29, 2023, 10:53 pm
Canada is going for its record 17th Spengler Cup title. Bruce Boudreau's team beat Finland's Kalpa Kuopio 6:3 in the quarterfinals.
Gloton's Jonathan Aung scored the opening goal.Video: SRF
Goals from Gloton's Jonathan Ang and Lugano's John Quenneville put things in the clear in the first five minutes of the game. Later, Freiburg's Chris DiDomenico and Ajo's Jonathan Hazen and Guillaume Asselin celebrated as they scored twice. The Finns only scored when they were already 5-0 down.
Ajoie duo Hazen and Aselin stepped up in the final third.Video: SRF
Team Canada will face Burdubice in Saturday evening's semifinals. The Czech team qualified directly for the best four round as the winners.
Team Canada – KalPa Kuopio 6:3 (2:0, 1:0, 3:3)
Davos. 6267 visitors (sold out). SR John Hribik, Stephen Harliman (SUI/CZE).
Gates: 4. Ang (Grant/Powerplater) 1:0. 6. Quenneville (LaLeggia) 2-0. 39. DiDomenico (Leslie, Audet/Powerplater) 3:0. 42. Hazen (Knight) 4:0. 43. Aselin (Smith) 5:0. 47. Sissons (Rasanen) 5:1. 53. Risanen (Klemetti, Kapanen) 5:2. 58. Simondival (Rissanen, Rassanen) 5:3. 60. DiDomenico (Knight) 6:3 (into empty net).
Punishment: 2 times 2 minutes against Team Canada, 4 times 2 minutes against Calpa Quiopio. (nih/sda)
