December 30, 2023

Canada is in the semifinals despite reaching Calpa's race

Jordan Lambert December 30, 2023 2 min read

They almost had to fumble again, but in the end Canada won convincingly against Kalpa Kuopio.Image: Keystone

December 29, 2023, 7:50 pmDecember 29, 2023, 10:53 pm

Canada is going for its record 17th Spengler Cup title. Bruce Boudreau's team beat Finland's Kalpa Kuopio 6:3 in the quarterfinals.

Gloton's Jonathan Aung scored the opening goal.Video: SRF

Goals from Gloton's Jonathan Ang and Lugano's John Quenneville put things in the clear in the first five minutes of the game. Later, Freiburg's Chris DiDomenico and Ajo's Jonathan Hazen and Guillaume Asselin celebrated as they scored twice. The Finns only scored when they were already 5-0 down.

Ajoie duo Hazen and Aselin stepped up in the final third.Video: SRF

Team Canada will face Burdubice in Saturday evening's semifinals. The Czech team qualified directly for the best four round as the winners.

Team Canada – KalPa Kuopio 6:3 (2:0, 1:0, 3:3)
Davos. 6267 visitors (sold out). SR John Hribik, Stephen Harliman (SUI/CZE).
Gates: 4. Ang (Grant/Powerplater) 1:0. 6. Quenneville (LaLeggia) 2-0. 39. DiDomenico (Leslie, Audet/Powerplater) 3:0. 42. Hazen (Knight) 4:0. 43. Aselin (Smith) 5:0. 47. Sissons (Rasanen) 5:1. 53. Risanen (Klemetti, Kapanen) 5:2. 58. Simondival (Rissanen, Rassanen) 5:3. 60. DiDomenico (Knight) 6:3 (into empty net).
Punishment: 2 times 2 minutes against Team Canada, 4 times 2 minutes against Calpa Quiopio. (nih/sda)

1000 Club of Swiss Ice Hockey

1/20

1000 Club of Swiss Ice Hockey

So far, 17 ice hockey players (as of October 6, 2023) have played 1,000 or more games in the Swiss league. They are:

See also  Batshuayi goal is enough: Belgium's lackluster win against strong Canadians

Think you're eating too fast? Wrong idea!

Video: Watson

You may also be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Donald Trump is excluded from the Maine primary

December 29, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Lernidee is growing its Canada program

December 29, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Maine keeps Trump out of primary

December 29, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

From natural substance to medicine – forschung.de

December 30, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Cameron Norrie finds his form as Great Britain beat hosts Australia in the United Cup

December 30, 2023 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Fans believe they have found GTA 6's actress Lucia

December 30, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

SpaceX has launched a mysterious US military drone into space

December 30, 2023 Esmond Barker