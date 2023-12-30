Closed due to flooded railway tunnel London Several train connections between continental Europe and the British capital have been cancelled. As seen on the Eurostar operator's website, numerous connections from Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam to London and vice versa have been cancelled.

According to train operator South Eastern Railway, the flooded section of the route consists of two tunnels running under the Thames at Ebbsplit station in Kent. Both were closed due to flooding. The Met Office of the British Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain, snow and ice for much of the country.

It was the second disruption to London-to-London rail services under the English Channel in ten days. Train services resumed a good week ago after an undeclared strike by French staff at subway operator Getlink ended just before Christmas. Eurostar cancels 30 trains due to strike