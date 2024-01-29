January 30, 2024

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to two-week high as stocks recover – 01/29/2024

Jordan Lambert January 30, 2024 1 min read

The Canadian dollar rose to a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investor sentiment remained positive ahead of this week's Federal Reserve decision.

The loonie rose 0.3% to 1.3411 to the greenback, or 74.57 US cents, its highest since Jan. 15.

“Spreads and equities have supported the CAD, and these factors will be important this week given the Fed's decision,” said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, in a note.

U.S. stocks rose ahead of this week's corporate earnings, economic data and Wednesday's announcement from the Federal Reserve, with the S&P 500 on track for another record high.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie benefits from signals from stocks about the global economic outlook.

U.S. crude futures were down 1.6% at $76.78 a barrel, giving up some recent gains on worries about demand from China's faltering real estate sector.

Canadian government bond yields also fell. The 10-year Canadian government bond fell 7 basis points to 3.452%, while the U.S. benchmark fell 2.8 basis points to 61 basis points. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Deepa Babington)

See also  The CETA trade agreement between the EU and Canada remains controversial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Salted Black Tea: An American Professor Who Made a Wave in England

January 29, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Asylum for Rwandans: British Government needs clarification

January 29, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

und-Leben.de – After accusations: Canada's primate and Pope's confidant suspended from his offices

January 29, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

American companies want to invest more in Germany

January 30, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Homesick for Great Britain: Prince Harry misses his family more than ever

January 30, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

5 risk factors you should avoid

January 30, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Five things we learned from the Hyderabad English Championship

January 30, 2024 Eileen Curry