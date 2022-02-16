Canada facilitates entry for vaccinated persons

The epidemic situation in Canada seems to be under control and there are plans to relax the current entry rules.

In the United States, there have long been calls for further easing of entry restrictions. But once again Canada plans to lead the way and simplify the rules. Accordingly, the PCR test should no longer be mandatory when entering Daily News Reported. However, those who have not been vaccinated are still denied entry.

Enter soon without testing?

Canada opened its borders in early September to more fully vaccinated travelers from around the world than the United States. Passengers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland may re-enter Canada, presenting themselves with full vaccine coverage and a negative PCR test prior to departure, which was carried out 72 hours prior to departure. Rapid antigen testing is not allowed to date. Admission for non-vaccinated persons is allowed only under certain special permissions. However, they must undergo another PCR test as soon as they enter and undergo a 14-day isolation. Meanwhile, another PCR test for those vaccinated after arrival was also discussed. However, it is now clear that Canada will once again ease the entry requirements for this group.

On February 28, 2022, the country’s government wants to loosen the restrictions in detail. After all, it includes evidence of a complete vaccine, as well as a rapid rapid antigen test that is negative at the time of entry. It can be assumed that this can be done up to 24 hours before departure. Additionally, travelers must continue to fill in the entry form through the ArriveCan processor and provide it at the time of entry. Other provinces in Canada also want to move forward with relaxation. Evidence of vaccination should no longer be mandatory in most public places. Most recently, on March 14, 2022, the province of Quebec announced the gradual abolition of the vaccination card. However, when traveling by bus, train or plane, proof of full immunization still applies.

Decision on the relaxation of Canada

Although there is no end to the additional testing duty, it is my opinion that the currently planned relaxation should only be understood as the first step. Since March, those who have been fully vaccinated do not have to show evidence of a PCR test once they have entered, and a rapid antigen test is sufficient. At the same time, however, Canada’s borders will be closed to those who have not been vaccinated. The only glimmer of hope for this group of people: the need for vaccination certification for most public institutions in Canada is being phased out in many parts of the country.