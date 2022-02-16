Pokémon TCG Live Canada Beta Phase intend Nintendo Connect

In November 2021, Nintendo announced Connect Pokémon TCG Live Postponed to 2022. Smooth release for Canada and global beta for desktop players are also guaranteed – now we have more info!

According to The Pokémon Company International, a limited beta version will be launched in Canada on February 22, 2022 Pokémon TCG Live, The latest version of the previous Pokemon trading card game online. It will be available across Android, iOS, Windows and macOS, and will include the upcoming Sword & Shield-Bright Stars expansion pack before its release. The trial phase supports cross-platform gaming between all available platforms.

Canadian players can play on mobile Apple App Store And Google Games And access the limited beta on Windows PCs and macOS devices by downloading the app Pokemon.ca/TCGL Download while the trial period is live on February 22, 2022. You can also run cross-platform during a limited beta. Additionally, Pokémon TCG online players have the opportunity Pokémon TCG Live Play during the trial period without losing access to the Pokémon TCG online application.

Official release Pokémon TCG Live Will be a topic that can be played for free in the future. No in-app purchases and regular content updates are guaranteed.

Pokémon TCG Live Available worldwide and translated into English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. You can find more information in this post.