Canada – Arctic Glow – Entire Documentary

Canadian illustrator Corrie Trippanier travels to the North Pole to gain new impressions and make a fifth documentary, while attending a new traveling exhibition in the United States. But a lot has changed there since his first visits: melting ice has paved new trade routes in a world increasingly thirsty for resources, and the landscape and inhabitants of this remote region are no longer protected from the consequences of globalization.

Cory Trippanier and his friends cover a total of 25,000 kilometers in nine weeks: they explore the North Pole with experienced Inuit, paddle through the rivers of the far north of the American continent and follow in the footsteps of famous polar explorers such as John Ray and John Franklin. You will cross the northwest pass and observe wildlife like wolves and bears.

Cory Trippanier wants to paint the waterfalls in the Arctic Circle, but a crowd of mosquitoes frustrated his endeavors. As he puts his bearer in a swaying canoe, he feels a deep connection to this ever-changing landscape that he wishes to bring closer to all those who will never see it with their eyes. The documentary takes the audience on a journey to the majestic Arctic, explains the consequences of climate change and questions the development of new resources by humans in previously untouched regions.