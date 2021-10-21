A painful message to the US Senate

Meghan Markle has campaigned with prominent US lawmakers to introduce paid parental leave.
Meghan Markle (40) campaigned for paid parental leave in the United States. The duchess posted a letter to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 81, and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, 70.
Like many parents, she and Prince Harry, 37, were “overjoyed”, but also “overwhelmed” with the birth of their children. But unlike many others, they didn’t have to choose between “spending the first few months (…) with our baby or going back to work”.
Meghan Markle: ‘It’s about right or wrong’
The United States is one of the few countries in the world that does not guarantee paid leave. The US Parliament is currently debating changing this as part of President Joe Biden’s comprehensive social reforms (78).
In the negotiations, it appears that it is currently introducing a right to paid parental leave of up to four weeks. Biden and his Democrat originally requested twelve weeks.
“I know how politically charged things can be,” Meghan Markle continued. “But this is not about right or left, it is about right or wrong.” The former actress and Prince Harry have two children: 2-year-old Archie and 20-week-old Lilipt. The family left the UK last year and now lives in California.
