HSBC issues documents in the dispute over Huawei’s CFO

The United States accuses Huawei’s financial director of banking fraud and accuses her of violating sanctions against Iran. (Photo: Agence France-Presse) Meng Wanzhou

Hong Kong Huawei has participated in extradition proceedings against its CFO Meng Wanzhou HSBC Agreed to release the documents. The Chinese manufacturer of mobile communications equipment announced this Monday. He hopes the documents will prevent Meng, who is currently under siege in Canada, from extraditing him to the United States.

The United States is demanding the extradition of Meng, who was arrested in 2018, accused of bank fraud and alleged sanctions violations against Iran. The United States accuses Huawei of selling equipment to Iran with the help of Skycom in Hong Kong. According to US allegations, Meng committed fraud by misleading the main HSBC bank about its business in Iran.

At a court hearing in Hong Kong on Monday, the judge approved the document release agreement. Huawei announced that “regarding the Hong Kong process, a document submission agreement has been reached with HSBC”. Details of the scope of the agreement and documentation remained unclear. Meng’s team wanted Huawei and Skycom internal compliance documents.

At the Canadian extradition trial, Meng’s lawyers argued that the case did not fall within the jurisdiction of the United States.

