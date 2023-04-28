Transfer rumors surround Gregor Koppel. By now it should be clear how things will pan out for the BVB goalkeeper.

Dortmund – Gregor Koppel is the BVB’s secure support. His achievements attract the attention of the European elite. Chelsea reportedly have the goalkeeper on their shopping list, but the London move path isn’t ‘great’, huh sky Reported (more BVB transfer news at RUHR24).

BVB Goalkeeper Wanted: Transfer decision made in Coppell

Accordingly, fans of the black and yellow need not worry: according to the report, Gregor Koppel will also be in the BVB box next season. “According to our information, he will definitely stay with Borussia Dortmund this summer,” he said. skyReporter Jesko von Eichmann on Monday (24 April) on “Transfer Update – The Offer”.

There has been a lot of interest lately because Gregor Koppel has been linked with both Chelsea and Bayern Munich. But the English are said to have had only “loose” talks with the Swiss chancellors. Munich, in turn, signed Jan Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach last winter.

Gregor Koppel has “very big” plans for BVB: the club wants to extend the contract

In addition to PVB goalkeeper Gregor Copil, Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Gheorghe Mamardashvili (FC Valencia), Ilan Meslier (Leeds United) and David Raya (FC Brentford) have all been traded as a possible new number one at Chelsea. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy had their day.

Gregor Koppel didn’t bother too much about the change, it’s said. The 25-year-old recently confirmed that he still has “too many” plans for the BVB.

Rumors about the transfer of Brazilian league goalkeeper Gregor Copil, but now a decision has been made. © Dennis Ewert / RHR-PHOTO

The Ruhrpott-Klub also has this in mind with the goalkeeper. That is why the goalkeeper must extend his contract, which runs until the summer of 2026, ahead of schedule. In return, Gregor Kopel is brandishing a huge salary increase.

Rules list: © Dennis Ewert / RHR-FOTO