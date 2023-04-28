These are the top ten events this weekend

Leipzig. Book fair, concerts, spinning mill tour, sports – one event to follow this weekend. Here are the highlights of the spring long weekend.

Leipzig Book Fair

Leipzig is all about the book fair even on Sundays. More than 2,000 exhibitors from 40 countries present themselves to visitors at the new trade fair. In addition, Manga Comic Con events will be held there in Halls 1 and 3. The reading festival “Leipzig Reads” also presents more than 3,000 events with 3,200 participants, including well-known and lesser-known authors, in about 300 locations in the city. The exhibition center is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm (Sundays until 5 pm). Information and daily tickets for 20 euros per day www.leipziger-buchmesse.de

Helen Fisher on tour

In two concerts this week on her Leipzig tour, she has already delighted thousands of fans, and Queen Helene Fischer will hold three more concerts from Friday to Sunday, starting at 8 p.m., at the Quarterback Immobile Arena. If you still want to be there, hurry up and rummage through your pockets: some tickets are still available at €281.50. Available at the ticket fair (Peterssteinweg 19 / Hainstraße 1), on 0800 2181 050 or www.ticketgalerie.de.

Helen Fisher will perform three more concerts at the arena through Sunday. © Source: Markus Brandt / dpa

Spring tour of the spinning mill

For art lovers, this is the highlight of each year in Leipzig: the Spinnerei Spring Tour. This weekend, the galleries of the Cotton Mill invite you again. Artists from Germany and abroad present their new works in the former industrial halls. The studios at Spinnereistraße 7 are open on Saturdays from 11am to 7pm and on Sundays from 11am to 4pm.

See also Megan Rapinoe slams US abortion ban

Read also

Wallpaper Factory Festival

The wallpaper factory at Lützner Straße 91 traditionally opens the spring tour one day early – with the Wallpaper Factory Festival 29.0 on Fridays from 5pm to 8pm. The work of the wallpaper workers and their guests can be seen in the new galleries and open studios. In the courtyard there is music “Unerhoert | Well designed “, tasting offers from the “Rocky Maria” canteen, the business gallery and the cafeteria “Z Zwischenfisch”.

Football Bundesliga

Between literature, art and music, football fans will also get their money’s worth in Leipzig this weekend. RB Leipzig will play Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home on Saturday, at 3.30pm. For Leipzig, who currently ranks fifth, it will be an important match in the struggle for the coveted positions in the Champions League. Tickets from 16 euros are available at www.rbleipzig.com.

Capella Festival

The International Festival of Vocal Music “a cappella” kicks off on Friday with a joint concert by the Amarkord Group and the Austrian Salonists at the Mendelssohn Hall in the Gewandhaus. The 23rd edition features 11 concerts through May 6, including performances by Kuvaja (Finland), U-Bahn Kontrollöre in Frozen Womenswear (Germany), Orlando Consort (Great Britain) and Voco Novo (Taiwan), as well as the 13th Internationale A A cappella competition and vocal music from around the world are on the programme. Maps and information below www.a-cappella-festival.de.

Amarcord opens this year’s A Cappella Festival at the Gewandhaus. See also Waiting for equal pay in women's football © Source: Andre Kempner

Leipzig show courage

The festival, which Leipzig sets an example against racism and exclusion every year and which is supported by many public and private actors and artists, starts on Sunday at 4 pm in front of the Moritzbastei and in the Moritzbastei. The musical guests are Ole Scholz and Band, Ilgen Noor, Rot Metz Rafi, Jumla and the other champions and the winning band of the 25th Youth Festival.

Milo in Täubchenthal

Milow’s career began in 2007 with songs like “You Don’t Know” and his cover version of 50 Cent’s “Ayo Technology”, in May last year the Belgian musician released his seventh studio album “Nice To Meet You”. This is also the name of his current tour, which will take him to Täubchenthal at 1 Wachsmuthstrasse on Friday. Starts at 8pm, tickets are available for €51.50 at the ticket fair (Peterssteinweg 19 / Hainstraße 1), on 0800 2181 050 or www.ticketgalerie.de.

Milo performs at Täubchenthal on Fridays. © Source: Hannes P. Albert / dpa

Charlie Cunningham at Rock Cellar

With over half a billion streams, Charlie Cunningham has become a successful artist almost unnoticed and has already headed London’s famous Queen Elizabeth Hall in his native Great Britain. On Saturday he is coming to Leipzig’s Felsenkeller. Starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for €36.75 at the Ticket Gallery (Peterssteinweg 19 / Hainstraße 1), on 0800 2181 050 or www.ticketgalerie.de.

Leipzig Dances

On International Dance Day, the opera invites you to Augustusplatz on Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm. Various troupes, including the Show Dance Company, Tanzaniastudio Tendance, Orientdreams and Ballet Classique, perform the full range of dances – from hip-hop to street dance and square dance, folk dance to classical ballet. In the foyer of the opera, visitors also have the chance to try things out for themselves – for example in cha-cha-cha, swing tap or Israeli dancing.