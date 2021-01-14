Bowser’s Fury is a short, action-packed, wanderlust Mario adventure

Nintendo explained that Bowser’s Fury – the upcoming new indie adventure with the Switch version of Super Mario 3D World – will be a “short but action packed” free roaming experience. Bowser Fury Website Describes the story of expansion: “Mario is sent to Lapcat Lake, where everything is in the form of a cat – and Bowser has gone rampant! Collaborate with Bowser Jr. to help his dad unwind in this short, action-packed independent adventure.”

The site also maintains that the adventure is free. You’ll travel around Lapcat Lake in search of Cat Shines – which will allow you to unlock the new Giga Bell Power-Up – and re-ignite lighthouses to clear out dark areas. This feels a little closer in Super Mario Odyssey approach than the more structured courses in 3D World.

On Twitter, Nintendo added that Bowser’s Fury can be identified from the Super Mario 3D World title screen – it’s not an endgame level, or unlocked by playing the Wii U re-release.

The new site also confirms how Amibo will operate in the expansion. Using a Bowser amiibo will bring a new Fury Bowser into the game, and Bowser Jr. amiibo “strong shock wave to hit nearby enemies and blocks”. Other amiibo will also cause impacts – among them it appears to be transforming into a golden Cat Mario statue, as seen in yesterday’s trailer (above).

We’ve learned a little about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury in the past few days, including the addition of Photo Mode, and how Fury Bowser will be a world time event in the new adventure. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will arrive on the Switch on February 12, and you can pre-order now.

We awarded the Wii U version of Super Mario 3D World at a rate of 9.6 / 10 in our review, stating that it is “awesome, and its continuous variety and great light co-op gameplay prove that Nintendo still knows exactly how to tweak the Mario formula in fun ways.”

Joe Scribbles is IGN’s Executive News Editor. follow him Twitter. Do you tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected]