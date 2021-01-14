Oculus Quest will have multi-user support soon

The Oculus Quest headphones will soon support multiple users, as has Facebook Advertise. The functionality will allow Quest owners to set secondary accounts to their headphones, which will allow other people to log in and access the content the primary user shares while keeping separate data and save achievements.

The primary account holder will be able to add three secondary accounts and share apps on one device, although Facebook says that later you will be able to share purchases via three headphones; The company may also adjust these parameters based on feedback. Applications will be automatically selected in the sharing function, but developers can cancel the subscription before February 12th.

The Facebook account requirements for Quest 2 were ControversialAnd, not surprisingly, nothing has changed here – secondary account users will have to log in with their Facebook account. For families who already have multiple Quest users, the features should make life easier.

Facebook says the functionality will come to Quest 2 next month in beta form, which means you can turn it on via a toggle in the settings menu before it releases for all Quest headphones, including the original model.