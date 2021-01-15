AMD claims the new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors are Intel’s best gaming and content creation

As expected, AMD moved to the CES stage this week to announce new laptop CPUs. Most of the new Ryzen 5000 laptops share similarities with the desktop CPUs the company announced a few months ago, and it will start shipping with laptops from some of the biggest PC makers in February.

The new chips are divided into two sub-families, both of which are partly based on 7nm Zen 3 technology: there is the H-series, dedicated to high-end, performance-oriented games and laptops for content creation, and the U-series, which aims to dominate Intel in the ultra-mobile space with greater focus. On energy efficiency.

The group’s largest cranes are the Ryzen 9 5980HX and 5980HS. The first is a gaming-oriented chip that will be unlocked for overclocking in some devices. The latter, at the same time, is tuned more for design laptops. Both (and all but two of the chipsets in the Ryzen 5000 family of mobile devices) have eight CPU cores and 16 threads at speeds up to 4.8Hz.

Here is a chart that includes specifications for all announced chips from AMD website:

The U-series lineup also includes 8-core chips, but as you can see, there are also two pairs of 6 cores. While AMD has been making Intel’s competitive life tough in performance-oriented hardware lately, Intel still dominates the ultra-mobile space (for now), so AMD definitely hopes to have some growth there. To this point, AMD claims the 5800U can provide approximately 18 hours of battery life for normal use cases and up to 21 hours of video playback. (Intel Corporation Advertise Her laptop chips this week, too.)

In terms of gaming, AMD says the 5900HX outperforms Intel’s Core i9-10980HK by more than 20 percent in 3DMark, which certainly seems reasonable given what we’ve seen on the desktop side – although of course it would be wise to wait and see benchmarks from Someone other than AMD.

Original equipment manufacturers are already starting to advertise laptops with these chipsets, so expect to see those benchmarks shining early next month.