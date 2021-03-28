science

Book review on “Authenticity” – a spectrum of science

March 28, 2021
Faye Stephens

This book is smart, entertaining, and insightful at the same time. None of these attributes require the other; All the better they meet here. In his 140-page essay, the author directly addresses the point that: The current longing for authenticity is misleading. It lives from the idea that there is a true inner core, a human core that we can and must recognize. Authenticity is nothing more than a palpable correspondence between observation and expectation.

