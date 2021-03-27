Science: What people discover in the sky is not believed – it is behind it

Some people in the United States were surprised. Last night they saw a strange scene. Fortunately, she had it Science A clear explanation of the accident is ready.

His successor is the richest person in the world, and specifically one of his investments in Science.

Science: People cannot believe what they discover in the sky

If you look at the night sky, you can make very interesting discoveries. For example, some people want to see a UFO, even if science suspects it. What so many people saw in the US last night was by no means a UFO.





Like “pictureReportedly, people in the northwest can see some fireballs in the dark sky. There have been quite a few posts on this topic on Twitter.







Science: Americans are making amazing discoveries in the night sky

“What the hell is that” was the question of the user who posted a video on the topic. Others were happy with the discovery and described Specktakel as beautiful.

“Did you see that? I’ve never seen anything incredible in my life. I’m frozen in awe. It happened over Portland about 10 minutes ago,” read another post with a video of the discovery. What was, however, remains to be seen.

Science: Behind this is the richest man in the world





Science: Elon Musk is the owner of Space X. (avatar) Foto: IMAGO / UPI Photo

The answer to the question was finally given by a scientist. Behind it stands Elon Musk – the richest person in the world by trade. More precisely, astronomer Jonathan McDowell, his company, Space X, stated on Twitter that what they saw was linked to a group of Starlink satellites. Space X launched this into space on March 4.





At the time, the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket did not burn as intended, the astronomer says. That’s why space junk had been traveling in space around Earth for 22 days before it burned last night at an altitude of about 60 kilometers. So it has nothing to do with life outside Earth or the like. (GB)