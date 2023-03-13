Bolsonaro supporters storm government buildings in Brazil

From the BZ Editorial Team

These images bring back memories of the storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. Two years ago, supporters of the ousted incumbent US President Donald Trump invaded the US Congress.

Now supporters of the ousted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are storming the conference area, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the capital, Brasilia!

This is where you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or view content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Television footage showed they entered the parliament grounds on Sunday, smashing windows and climbing onto the roof of the building. The police use pepper spray. “I condemn these anti-democratic acts that urgently need to be punished with the severity of the law,” Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco wrote on Twitter.

Bolsonaro’s henchmen invaded Congressional territory Photo: Eraldo Peres/AP



After breaking through the barriers, they entered the presidential palace’s parking lot, as emerged from video recordings of local media and Bolsonaro supporters on Sunday. The new president, Luiz Inacio Lula Silva, was based in the state of São Paulo. The left-wing politician was sworn in a week ago.

This is where you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or view content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Bolsonaro’s disciples hit the police officers and his horse, dragging the officer down

His predecessor, the right-wing populist Bolsonaro, did not recognize the victory and left the country. Before leaving for Florida, he addressed his followers and called them to fight against Lula.