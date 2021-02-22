science

Black Hole Neutrino – Spectrum of Science

February 22, 2021
Faye Stephens

Astronomers discovered a neutrino at the South Pole that created a massive hole in the core of a nearby galaxy in our direction 700 million years ago. True, for a long time it was not unusual for such elusive particles from space to be detected on Earth at all. However, it remains a huge success to be able to understand when, where, and why a trapped neutrino was created. A large international search team led by Robert Stein of DESY in Hamburg documents such a stroke of luck Now in Nature Astronomy..

