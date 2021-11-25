Biden’s successors get their jobs – Harris stumbles, Trump lurks

– Harris stumbles, Trump lurks Donald Trump wants to be president again, but does his party want that, too? There are doubts among Democrats about whether Kamala Harris is fit as president – she has already held the position for an hour and a half. Hubert Wetzel from Washington

Struggling to arrange herself for Biden’s successor: Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo: Sarabeth Mane (AFP)

Most Americans probably didn’t even notice that something historic happened last Friday: For the first time in their history, the United States was ruled by a woman. President Joe Biden had to go to the hospital for a colonoscopy. Because this happened under sedation, as required by the Constitution, Biden temporarily transferred all presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris. After an hour and a half he got it back.

This clarifies the question who is the current president. On the other hand, the question of who should be the president in the future is currently hotly debated in Washington. There are only three years left until the next presidential election. And Biden’s hospital visit, as brief and routine, reminded the state that the incumbent was 79, which you can tell.

Biden knows that he is It will work again in 2024. But he has to do it. A president who declared, one year after taking office, that he did not want to run for re-election, would immediately lose all of his political influence.