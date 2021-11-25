World

44-year-old from the Caribbean wins two lottery space trips

November 25, 2021
Esmond Barker

Branson with Keisha Schaff.

Kesha Shaf (44) is flying in space. The woman from the Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbuda won a total of two tickets, with a total value of $900,000. She wants to take her 17-year-old daughter into space. Virgin Galactic announced to British billionaire Richard Branson on Wednesday.

The teenager is currently studying astrophysics in Great Britain and dreams of a job at NASA.

