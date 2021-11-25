44-year-old from the Caribbean wins two lottery space trips

Branson with Keisha Schaff.

Kesha Shaf (44) is flying in space. The woman from the Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbuda won a total of two tickets, with a total value of $900,000. She wants to take her 17-year-old daughter into space. Virgin Galactic announced to British billionaire Richard Branson on Wednesday.

The teenager is currently studying astrophysics in Great Britain and dreams of a job at NASA.

Keisha Schaaf participated in a lottery on an online platform that raised money for an NGO that wants to give people access to space. The minimum contribution was ten dollars. Over eight weeks, 165,000 people participated, raising $1.7 million. How much Shahaf paid and did not know.

Space Branson came personally

Branson personally informed the 44-year-old that she had won the two tickets, each worth $450,000 – and surprised her at home. “I thought I’d just do a Zoom chat,” Schaaf told AFP. “When Richard Branson came I started screaming. I couldn’t believe it.”