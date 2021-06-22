Biden drops AstraZeneca vaccine from last donation

What do you do with cans? Most of them are sent to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. Similar to the previously announced donation, about three-quarters of the doses will go to COVAX, the global vaccine initiative, and the administration will send the rest to select countries.

Of those subject to COVAX, 14 million tours are directed to Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti, as well as the Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica. About 16 million will go to Asian countries, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, the Maldives, Taiwan and Cambodia. Another 10 million will be shared with Africa in coordination with the African Union.

The United States is sending 14 million packages to countries the White House has identified as “regional priorities,” including Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, Afghanistan, South Africa, Nigeria, the West Bank, Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia. .

The Biden administration has not said when the cans will begin shipping. Of the 25 million cans donated nearly three weeks ago, about 5 million were shipped to Canada, Mexico, South Korea and Taiwan.

The administration official said the United States still plans to send AstraZeneca vaccines abroad once they are approved.

why does it matter: The United States has stepped up its exchange of vaccines with the rest of the world as many poor countries battle new waves of the coronavirus, some caused by the highly contagious delta type first identified in India. President Joe Biden has promised that the United States will be the world’s vaccine arsenal to help end the pandemic, despite pressure from poor countries on the United States and other rich nations to do more when it comes to vaccines.