Switzerland’s most innovative | Macro Markets

(AWP) Switzerland is the leader in innovation in Europe – and above all the 27 countries of the European Union. This came from a report from the European Union Commission published on Monday.

She said that in all seven indicators that were used to compile the ranking, Switzerland performed the best. These include, for example, an attractive search system as well as a well-trained and specialized workforce. But since 2014, the difference between the EU and Switzerland in terms of innovative strength has narrowed, according to the EU report.

In addition to Switzerland, Sweden, followed by Finland, Denmark and Belgium are other “innovation leaders”. The report called Iceland, Israel, Norway and the United Kingdom “strong innovators”. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine are called ’emerging innovators’.

According to the report, Stockholm (Sweden) is the most innovative region in Europe, followed by Etelä-Suomi (Finland) and Upper Bavaria (Germany). Hovedstaden (Denmark) took fourth place, and Zurich (Switzerland) fifth.

The European Innovation Scoreboard compares innovation performance in EU countries, other European countries and neighboring countries in the region. In doing so, it assesses the relative strengths and weaknesses of national innovation systems. The European Innovation Scoreboard was first published in 2001.