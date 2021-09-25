Biden angry with US border guards – look

Joe Biden, President of the United States, speaks at a virtual summit on the coronavirus during the 76th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly in the South Courtroom on the White House campus. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

“This is scandalous. “I promise you, these people will pay for it,” Biden said Friday at the White House in Washington. The photos of the mission are “horrific” and shameful. “It will have consequences.” What happened there is “dangerous”, “wrong” and sends the wrong signal – both nationally and internationally.

A few days ago, footage of US border guards using horseback against immigrants in Del Rio, Texas, caused outrage and put the US government in distress. Dramatic photos and videos showed US Border Patrol officers riding on cavalry, apparently aggressively rounding up the migrants. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas said an investigation into the incidents is underway. Biden also referred to that investigation on Friday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Thursday that the horses will not be used for border patrols in Del Rio for now.