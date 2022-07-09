“We are now seriously dependent on Russia” +++ Selinsky dismisses Ambassador Melnik.

According to his top foreign policy advisers, Pope Francis may travel to Kyiv this summer. Corial Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Minister for Relations with States and therefore Secretary of State for the Vatican, told Italian broadcaster Rai1 on Friday evening.

The 85-year-old pope will discuss a visit to Kyiv with his staff after returning from Canada at the end of July. When asked if such a flight could be envisaged in August, Gallagher replied, “It is possible, and I wouldn’t rule it out.”

However, the British Archbishop restricted that everything was of course due to the condition and health of Francis. The Pope canceled a trip to Africa that had been scheduled for early July, but stuck to a visit to Canada. The Argentine has a knee injury and recently had to sit in a wheelchair most of the time.

He has been advocating peace in Ukraine for months and has always been open about a trip to Kyiv. He was invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. “The Pope is convinced that if he makes a visit, it will have a positive effect,” Gallagher said. Francis is also ready to fly to Moscow.