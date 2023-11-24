Betim Fazliji suffers a cruciate ligament tear

Cruciate ligament tear

FCSG’s bad luck with injuries continues: Betim Fazligi seriously injures his knee and will miss the entire season Shocking news for Betim Fazligi: The 24-year-old midfielder tore his cruciate ligament during training on Thursday afternoon. Fazliji was on his way back from injury. He will not be used for St. Gallen before the summer of 2024.

Betim Fazligi was on his way back after injury: he appeared part-time in the return match against Winterthur. Photo: Claudio Toma/Fresh Focus

It’s like magic: for the umpteenth time this season, St. Gallen has to report a player injured. This time it was particularly severe: Betim Fazlighi tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee. He was injured in a duel during FC St. Gallen’s training session on Thursday afternoon – and will therefore have to take a break until the end of the 2023/24 season. St. Gallen reported that he will undergo surgery this weekend.

The injury slowed him down a month ago

Just a month ago, the 24-year-old from Rebstein injured his other knee: in Kosovo’s European Championship match against Andorra, he suffered an injury to the inner ligament of his right knee.

But he was on his way back again, playing a role in victories against Lausanne-Ouchy and Winterthur. He also participated in a friendly match against Wacker Innsbruck a week ago. Because of that first injury, he had to forego another appearance for Kosovo against Switzerland.

A bitter setback for the players and the team

It is a serious setback for Fazligi as well as for the team: Fazligi had just returned from St. Pauli to his hometown club St. Gallen in the summer, and was immediately one of the best players again and contributed a lot to the team’s defensive stability in midfield. . He has a contract with the Eastern Swiss team until the summer of 2027.

The long list of injuries at FC St. Gallen goes on. In addition to Fazligi, other key players such as Lukas Gürtler, Abdoulaye Diaby and Christian Witzig are missing or have recently gone missing. But Fazlighi’s injury is the most serious on the long list.

His teammates will face Basel away from home after the international break on Sunday.