Two-time champion Harald Hasselbach has died

denver – She’s only been sad for about two months NFL About one Of their big starsNow you’ve captured the next Super Bowl champion. Former Denver Broncos defensive end Harald Hasselbach († 56) has died.
The two-time Super Bowl winner died of cancer, his family announced.
His relatives wrote: “Less than six months ago we discovered his illness and he fought as hard as anyone could, with incredible strength. He died of cancer peacefully and painlessly at home.”
high espn The former NFL star suffered from mucinous adenocarcinoma that had already spread. “He has received a tremendous amount of support over the past few weeks, including former teammates, coaches and family who have come from all over the world,” the family said, thanking everyone who prayed and wished with the former athlete that he could defeat this disease.
The 56-year-old leaves behind his wife Aundrea, four children Ashley, Tyran, Avin and Khan, and four grandchildren. Hasselbach was born in the Netherlands, but actually lived in British Columbia, Canada, when he was in high school.
In 1998 and 1999, Harald Hasselbach won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.
From there he went on to college at the University of Washington and returned to Canada to begin his career.
In 1989 he was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He played for the club for four seasons and won the so-called “Grey Cup”. This makes Hasselbach just one of ten American football players to have achieved the feat of winning both the Canadian title and the Super Bowl.
In 1994, he finally came to the Denver Broncos, where he stayed until 2000 and won the Super Bowl in 1998 and 1999.
In 2016, the Amsterdam-born player was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. One of his colleagues, Ed McCaffrey, mourned on X (formerly Twitter):
“I was devastated that my friend and colleague Harald Hasselbach left us so early. He was a gentle giant of a man who was always kind to me and my family, especially my children.”
Now she, his wife and his grandchildren must come to terms with this painful loss.
