Two-time champion Harald Hasselbach has died

denver – She’s only been sad for about two months NFL About one Of their big stars Now you’ve captured the next Super Bowl champion. Former Denver Broncos defensive end Harald Hasselbach († 56) has died.

Harald Hasselbach (†56) won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. © Photo Montage: Henny Ray Abrams/AFP, AFP Photo/Dan Levin Dan Levin/AFP



The two-time Super Bowl winner died of cancer, his family announced.

His relatives wrote: “Less than six months ago we discovered his illness and he fought as hard as anyone could, with incredible strength. He died of cancer peacefully and painlessly at home.”

high espn The former NFL star suffered from mucinous adenocarcinoma that had already spread. “He has received a tremendous amount of support over the past few weeks, including former teammates, coaches and family who have come from all over the world,” the family said, thanking everyone who prayed and wished with the former athlete that he could defeat this disease.

The 56-year-old leaves behind his wife Aundrea, four children Ashley, Tyran, Avin and Khan, and four grandchildren. Hasselbach was born in the Netherlands, but actually lived in British Columbia, Canada, when he was in high school.