Bethany Booth: She complained of cold symptoms! Five weeks later, she died

Bethany Booth complained of cold symptoms and had to be hospitalized for shortness of breath. Doctors diagnosed lung failure and placed her in an induced coma. After her condition improved, she suddenly developed sepsis. The young woman did not stand a chance.

Bethany Booth, 24, died a few weeks after she complained of cold symptoms. Photo: AdobeStock/Vadim

Bethany Booth, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, was complaining of cold and flu symptoms. She went to the hospital because she was short of breath. Doctors there determined that her lungs had collapsed and that other organs were in danger of failing. I fell into a coma. After a few weeks she died.

Streptococcus, sepsis and lung failure! The 24-year-old died after developing flu-like symptoms

“Five weeks ago, Bethany developed a sore throat and flu-like symptoms. A visit to the emergency room revealed she had Strep A and had sepsis,” the 24-year-old’s family wrote on the donation page.gofundme.comShe was put into an induced coma to stop the progressive organ failure. Eventually she was taken to a hospital in London. There she was on an artificial lung (ecmo machine) for two weeks. She also had to have an operation afterward. Her lungs had made a hole, as She wrote the British “Mirror”.

“They say the best is taken from us first!” The family grieves the loss of Bethany Booth

Bethany’s condition has improved. She was again taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in South Wales. But five days later, the sepsis returned. Six days later, the 24-year-old lost the fight. She died in the presence of her parents and sisters. Bethany’s mother told The Mirror: “They say the best was taken from us first – God needs his angels. He tore us all to pieces.”

Also read: dead in 24 hours! Authorities warn of an unknown virus

He follows News.de already in FacebookAnd TwitterAnd pinterest And Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the editors’ direct line. bua/sba/news.de