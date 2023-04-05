science

Air pollution: How particulate matter contributes to lung cancer

April 5, 2023
Faye Stephens

Particulate matter, which is produced during combustion processes, for example, is harmful to your health. More and more studies are now pointing to this. Especially those particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) and can penetrate the bronchi and alveoli are suspected of promoting many diseases: cardiovascular disease, asthma, lung cancer and possibly dementia.

