Rafael Nadal still misses the chance to win his 21st Grand Slam title. The 35-year-old Spaniard won his first semi-final at the Australian Open in Melbourne against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6:3, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.

The decision was made in the eighth game of the fourth set, when Berrettini preferred to break the decisive ball to Nadal with three forehand faults. The Italian had previously managed to get back into the game and was the best player at times.

Nadal didn’t miss an opportunity and ended the match nearly three hours later with first match point before things got really complicated for him. The Spaniard played brilliantly in the first two hours. He hardly made any mistakes, and dominated the 2021 Wimbledon final almost as much as he liked from the baseline. By sending him, the Spaniard was not at all in danger.

Britney’s first fracture caused a temporary shift in the third set. But unlike a year ago, when Nadal lost the quarter-finals to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 2-0 lead, this time Nadal reached the finish line.

In Sunday’s final, Nadal may meet Tsitsipas again. The Greek challenges US Open winner Daniil Medvedev in the second semi-final. The Russian was in the final in Melbourne a year earlier, which he lost to Novak Djokovic.

If Nadal also wins on Sunday, he would not only win in Melbourne for the second time since 2009, but also surpass Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have also won 20 Grand Slam titles each. (sda)