Berlin-Neukolln: A shop robber stabs an employer

A shop robber seriously injured the owner of a shoe store in Berlin-Neukolln. The arrested man defended himself with blows and kicks and eventually pulled out a knife.

An arrested shop robber attacked a Berlin shopkeeper in Neukölln with a knife and seriously injured him. An employee of a shoe store in Karl-Marx-Strasse noticed on Tuesday how a man put several shoes and clothes in his pockets and left the store. Along with his 38-year-old business owner, he followed the man, police announced on Wednesday.

to analyze violent crime Why Germany is becoming more and more unsafe – from thieves, murderers and violent criminals





Berlin-Neukolln: Thief stabs shopkeepers in the back



When the men spoke to the thief, he defended himself with blows and kicks and finally pulled out a pocket knife. Stabbed the owner of the shop in the back and thighs and cut his knee. However, the two men overpowered the 31-year-old thief and held him on the ground until police officers arrived, who reported. The owner of the store was taken to the hospital.

See the video: More people are killed each year in Mexico and Brazil than in wars around the world. Although the number is very low in Germany, there are 6.3 million crimes every year.

stz

dpa