Before the end of the Tour de Ski – Angesner Klee sets his sights on a double podium finish – Sport

Beda Kli has excelled so far in the Tour de Ski. After the “disappointment” he suffered in Davos, he now wants to be on the podium overall.

“I actually thought I was the strongest in the group.” A slightly smelly Bedda Klee mourned his place on the podium in the finish area in Davos on Thursday – and with this statement he demonstrated his current immense self-confidence.

Before this winter, he only dreamed of reaching the top ten in singles, but now he has already achieved four such results. “A lot of things are going well for him at the moment,” confirms cross-country skiing president Lars Brünemann.

Incorrect lane selection

On the fifth stage of the Tour de Ski, Klee fought for the last remaining podium place in a group of four in a row. In the end, “only” sixth place fell out of the chase, and Toggenberger, suddenly so ambitious, was visibly upset.

“I messed it up in the end,” the Toggenburg native said in clear words to expert Dario Cologne shortly before the live broadcast began. At the official interview the analysis was already ready: “It was the wrong choice of path.” Klee found some perspective: “It's good to be upset about finishing sixth.”

Only 4 seconds behind

Thanks to 6th and 7th place (Toblach) and a sixth place in Davos, the 27-year-old now travels to Val di Fiemme in sixth place overall, with two more races at the end of the Tour this weekend. Klee has his sights set on the overall podium: he is just 4 seconds away from third place.

We will be showing the final two races of the Men's Tour de Ski live on SRF Channel 2 as follows: Saturday at 3:15 p.m : 15 km classic, mass start

: 15 km classic, mass start Sunday at 2:40 pm: 10 km free technical, mass start

“Everything is open for him moving forward,” Bronnimann is also confident. “The 15er classic on Saturday suits him well.” As always, the highlight of the Tour de Ski is on Sunday with the grueling finish on Alpe Cermis. When asked about the ordeal, Klee deftly evaded: “First, there's the 15km classic, where I hope I can make up for what I missed in Davos.”