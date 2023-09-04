Australia launches an amazing rescue mission for a sick researcher

Casey Station is an Australian research station on the Bude Coast in eastern Antarctica. Archive photo: Imago/Xinhua

Being seriously ill is never nice. Especially in one of the most remote places in the world. This has now happened to someone in Antarctica. A complex and lengthy rescue operation is now underway.

The icebreaker RSV Nuyina is on its way to the Australian research station, about 3,500 kilometers away.

There are helicopters on board the ship that will be used in the evacuation operation.

According to media reports, the Australian icebreaker has begun a large-scale rescue mission in Antarctica. Australian news agency AAP reported over the weekend that a person at the Casey Research Station had a health problem and had to be evacuated. The icebreaker RSV Nuyina left Hobart on the Australian island of Tasmania in the second half of August and was on its way to an Australian research station about 3,500 kilometers away.

#Icebreakers You rarely sail to Antarctica in the middle of the Australian winter when the ice is at its greatest density. Australian #Polar Class3 The research vessel Noyina, capable of breaking ice 1.65 meters high, was sent to evacuate a researcher from Kisii station.https://t.co/faMZngeVml – Aker Arctic (@AkerArctic) September 2, 2023

It was not initially clear whether the trip participant was a man or a woman. The person requires specialist medical examination and should be cared for in Australia, AAP wrote, citing the Australian government agency Antarctic Division (AAD). “The well-being of our people is our top priority,” she continued. The person’s family will be informed of the situation. Further details about his health were not known at first. All other flight participants are in good condition.

Fighting time

The ultra-modern icebreaker ship has already been prepared for this voyage in the past few weeks. There are helicopters on board the ship that will be used in the evacuation operation.

A team of international scientists is conducting research in Antarctica. Archive image: Keystone

According to information from the Australian ABC News channel, the Casey Research Station is inhabited by about 150 expedition participants in the summer, but only about 20 in the winter. Casey is the permanent Antarctic station closest to Australia.

