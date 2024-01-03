Asus teases a dual-screen laptop modeled after the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i to launch at CES 2024

Asus was one of the first manufacturers to have a dual-screen laptop in 2019, but the concept was flawed in places. The height of the second screen of the dual-screen notebook we last tested in the form of the Zenbook Pro Duo 2023 was only half the height, and the ergonomics of the keyboard combined with the trackpad on the right side for some users left something to be desired.

It seems that Asus will soon introduce a completely new generation of dual-screen laptops. At least that's what a current teaser from Asus on The Asus laptop disappears into the darkness in the teaser, but once the image brightens (see above), it becomes clear that the makers of the Zenbook apparently have a real competitor to Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i.

Aside from the features announced in the tweet, Asus has not officially revealed any details, nor has the name of the new Zenbook that will be launched at CES 2024 been mentioned yet. Perhaps one can assume that we are dealing with a device from the Zenbook Duo series, which, Like the Yogabook, it comes with a separate keyboard, and like that, it can be used in many different variants, including dual-screen desktop mode.

The reference to “dual AI experiences” could also be a reference to a laptop with an Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake processor, which are generally marketed as AI-powered computers. The Asus CES 2024 launch event will take place on January 9, 2024 at 6 PM our time and will be broadcast live from Las Vegas. Lenovo is also likely to announce a new generation Yoga Book 9i at the upcoming tech trade show, as the pre-Christmas leak suggests.