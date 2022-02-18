Assassin’s Creed: Is the next sequel coming later than expected?

As part of its annual report, Ubisoft has also revealed very good numbers for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which has been much more successful than Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey before. However, there are now increasing indications that the next installment of the series is taking longer than expected.

A new rumor is now spreading that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed will likely not be released in 2022, contrary to previous plans. Speculation arose in scared symbols-Podcast where the well-informed Colin Moriarty talks about it. In the past, he was right about statements about PlayStation titles and now wants to receive information from his sources about the next Assassin’s Creed.

The new sequel, which is supposed to carry the working title Assassin’s Creed Rift internally, will not appear at the end of 2022, but will be delayed until the new year 2023. According to Moriarty, it is currently expected to be released in the first or second quarter of the new year.

To some extent, Ubisoft’s current annual report also aligns with this, because there is no mention of the new Assassin’s Creed as a planned release for the new fiscal year until March 31, 2023. Ubisoft has never commented against investors in connection with Assassi’s Creed Rift, so the matter is left aside. in general. The bottom line should be that the new Assassin’s Creed game is probably way beyond what we would like.

Recently, there have been rumors that the next title in the action franchise could pick up a story with a name from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The game should be less comprehensive than the last parts; Official confirmation is still pending.

First, on the 10th of March, by Ubisoft Sophia, behind the team Assassin’s Creed: Roguedeveloped the “Dawn of Ragnarök” expansion as the largest addition in Ubisoft’s history for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla to appear.