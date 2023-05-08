Asrock is preparing three 8 GiB OC graphics cards

A few days ago, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has already made it clear that the new RDNA 3 band’s new mainstream graphics cards will be released this quarter. One of them will likely be the Radeon RX 7600, which will come with 8 GiByte graphics memory, an entry in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) seems to confirm. Twitter user Harukaze5719 pointed out the entry, which includes some new models.

Asrock offers the RX 7600 in three models

This entry in the database deals with custom models from motherboard partner Asrock, of which three variants of the apparently Radeon RX 7600 have been confirmed. Models are named Challenger, Phantom Gaming, and Steel Legend series, with the latter introducing graphics cards for the first time. Previously, this was only known from mid-range motherboards from Asrock. All three models are also said to be overclocked from the factory, which indicates that the three cards are notorious non-MSRP GPUs.

Rumors have previously reportedly indicated that AMD would like to take a similar two-pronged approach to test bans as Nvidia. This means that there will be two separate performance dates; One ban on MSRP and reference cards and the other on non-MSRP cards, which likely include AMD’s three Radeon RX 7600 models. In addition to the new GPUs, Asrock also lists the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White and Arc A380 in the lower form factor. .

The exact release date of the new graphics cards with RDNA 3 infrastructure is not yet known. However, it is now slowly becoming clear that it will not be long, according to AMD, there should be new versions by the end of June at the latest. In April, there was also a rumor that Board Partners would present a Radeon RX 7600 with a Navi-33 chip at Computex in Taiwan.

