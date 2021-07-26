The Legend of Zelda: Overthrowing Skyward Sword HD in the UK video game charts

British company GfK recently published the latest British video game blueprints. This week, Link and his Crimson Cloud had to leave the tabletop once again and landed safely in second place. Sales figures decreased from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD By a whopping 74% compared to the previous week. This racing game simulator knew slidingمحاكاة F1 2021 To use and bypass the action adventure along the house.

PlayStation 5 games have recently experienced a small boom. After the arrival of new keyboards can Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart as such Spider-Man: Miles Morales Go up some places. In addition, the scenic role-playing increased crystals In the charts at number 36. 54% of sales fell to the Nintendo Switch version.

You can find the current below Top 10 From UK video game charts including the situation in the previous week in parentheses:

(2.) F1 2021 (1.) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (10.) Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart (3.) FIFA 21 (4.) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (17.) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (5.) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (6.) Minecraft (Nintendo Switch Edition) (8.) Grand Theft Auto V (7.) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Will The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD return to the top?