Los Angeles –
As the world gradually emerges from the two-year pandemic, ASM has announced plans for an unprecedented three-day, six-month international “Collaborative Action Fair” to be held on four continents from February 15-17.
The goal is to address the global workforce shortage experienced by many companies in many industries. ASM management hopes that unique global research will discover diverse talent, expand the company’s reach into local communities, and herald a return to live entertainment, which has been halted by the COVID pandemic.
“The return of live entertainment is exactly what the world needs,” said Ron Pension, CEO and President of ASM Global. “The tension and excitement make this work a shared experience for all involved. We hope ASM Global Shows: The Next Great Opportunity will help reignite that excitement.”
The job fair will enable places to fill a wide range of positions – from hourly to permanent – with diverse and highly qualified candidates. Jobs include operations, business development, finance, food and beverage, human resources, sales, marketing, reservations, security, hospitality, acoustics, catering, and more.
The United States, Canada and Latin America are scheduled for February 15-16, the United Kingdom is scheduled for February 16-17, and the APAC region is also scheduled for February 16-17. Interested applicants can access the job fair via the following links:
United States of America: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-us
Great Britain: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-uk
your father: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-apac
The participating venues, conference centers, theaters and arenas, which receive more than 160 million guests from all over the world each year, include the following locations:
Albuquerque Convention Center
American Bank Center
AO Arena, Manchester
Avenir Center
Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center
Barclays Center
Rewards Arena
Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center
Brisbane Leisure Center
Bridgewater Hall
Brookshire Grocery Yard
Broward County Convention Center
Buenos Aires Circuit
CGC Events – UK
Coca-Cola Arena
Cox Business Conference Center
Dayton Convention Center
Destination El Paso
DeVo . performance hall
Devos Place
First Direct Arena
Largest Columbus Convention Center
Huntington Place
Sydney International Convention Center
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
KFC Yum! Center
Knoxville Civic Hall and Amphitheater
Las Cruces Convention Center
Lyon Center
Long Beach Convention Center
Los Angeles Convention Center
Lane Family Stadium
Mayo Civic . Center
Mechanics Bank Square
Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex
Norton Health Care Sports and Education Center
NRG Stadium
Auckland Arena
Ontario Convention Center
UFO Arena, Wembley
P&J Live
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Pensacola Bay Center
Playhouse Whitley Bay
Bluwright Theater
Al Quds Bank Square
RAC Arena
Episode Center
SAVOR … Chicago at McCormick Place
Shreveport Convention Center
Sioux Falls Circuit
Stockton Arena
target center
Te Pae Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre, New Zealand
bathroom hall
The Uncenter
The Oncenter, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lake View
T-Mobile Center
Toyota Arena
Utility Circuit
Van Andel Arena
York Barbican
About ASM Global
ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. The company is the world's leading provider of strategy and management for events and venues, providing customized solutions and leading-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's network of major venues spans five continents and includes more than 325 of the world's most famous arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers and performing arts venues.
