ASM Global plans the largest job fair in the history of live entertainment and the first of its kind, targeting countries in North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific

As the world gradually emerges from the two-year pandemic, ASM has announced plans for an unprecedented three-day, six-month international “Collaborative Action Fair” to be held on four continents from February 15-17.

The goal is to address the global workforce shortage experienced by many companies in many industries. ASM management hopes that unique global research will discover diverse talent, expand the company’s reach into local communities, and herald a return to live entertainment, which has been halted by the COVID pandemic.

“The return of live entertainment is exactly what the world needs,” said Ron Pension, CEO and President of ASM Global. “The tension and excitement make this work a shared experience for all involved. We hope ASM Global Shows: The Next Great Opportunity will help reignite that excitement.”

The job fair will enable places to fill a wide range of positions – from hourly to permanent – with diverse and highly qualified candidates. Jobs include operations, business development, finance, food and beverage, human resources, sales, marketing, reservations, security, hospitality, acoustics, catering, and more.

The United States, Canada and Latin America are scheduled for February 15-16, the United Kingdom is scheduled for February 16-17, and the APAC region is also scheduled for February 16-17. Interested applicants can access the job fair via the following links:

United States of America: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-us



Great Britain: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-uk



your father: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-apac

The participating venues, conference centers, theaters and arenas, which receive more than 160 million guests from all over the world each year, include the following locations:

Albuquerque Convention Center

American Bank Center

AO Arena, Manchester

Avenir Center

Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center

Barclays Center

Rewards Arena

Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center

Brisbane Leisure Center

Bridgewater Hall

Brookshire Grocery Yard

Broward County Convention Center

Buenos Aires Circuit

CGC Events – UK

Coca-Cola Arena

Cox Business Conference Center

Dayton Convention Center

Destination El Paso

DeVo . performance hall

Devos Place

First Direct Arena

Largest Columbus Convention Center

Huntington Place

Sydney International Convention Center

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

KFC Yum! Center

Knoxville Civic Hall and Amphitheater

Las Cruces Convention Center

Lyon Center

Long Beach Convention Center

Los Angeles Convention Center

Lane Family Stadium

Mayo Civic . Center

Mechanics Bank Square

Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex

Norton Health Care Sports and Education Center

NRG Stadium

Auckland Arena

Ontario Convention Center

UFO Arena, Wembley

P&J Live

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pensacola Bay Center

Playhouse Whitley Bay

Bluwright Theater

Al Quds Bank Square

RAC Arena

Episode Center

SAVOR … Chicago at McCormick Place

Shreveport Convention Center

Sioux Falls Circuit

Stockton Arena

target center

Te Pae Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre, New Zealand

bathroom hall

The Uncenter

The Oncenter, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lake View

T-Mobile Center

Toyota Arena

Utility Circuit

Van Andel Arena

York Barbican

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. The company is the world’s leading provider of strategy and management for events and venues, providing customized solutions and leading-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s network of major venues spans five continents and includes more than 325 of the world’s most famous arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers and performing arts venues. call us LinkedInAnd Facebook social networking siteAnd Instagram And Twitter. asmglobal.com

