Arteriovenous malformation warns of fake Fritz Box mails

It is not uncommon for Fritzbox to notify emails of certain events such as missed calls, messages on the answering machine, etc. But not all messages come from AVM. Because scammers are currently sending emails under a pseudonym.

AVM has been offering a payment service for a long time. Once it’s set up, Fritzbox owners regularly receive an email informing them of certain events. It can be contact data, information about updates or messages received on the answering machine in Fritzbox. Scammers are now familiar with the service and are sending seemingly phishing emails sent in the name of Fritzbox or AVM. Your goal: access to data.

The manufacturer AVM is currently warning its users about these phishing emails on its website. The warning is explicitly sent to those users who have activated the payment function of the answering machine, and are therefore particularly at risk of getting caught in fake emails. Anyone who does not use the Fritzbox push service, that is, has never activated it in the settings of the router, does not have to do anything else – except to delete the email without looking at it. Under no circumstances may you click on links or open attachments out of curiosity.

Note: You can check if the payment service is active on Fritzbox in the router menu via “System” and “Payment Service”.

AVM Fake Mail Detection

Phishing emails trick recipients into thinking that a new message has been received on the answering machine in AVM Fritzbox. To access it, you have to open the file attached to the email. And instead of downloading the message, it installs dangerous malware. The scam is bad, but it can be seen with a closer look and thus prevent more harm. See also Players will find a deceptive bug in Alpha of Diablo 2 Resurrected

AVM recommends the following steps to check if the payment mail is real or fake:

First, you should check if the sender’s email address is indeed the one you set when you activated the service in the Fritzbox settings under “System/Push Service”. In addition, the phone number mentioned in the mail notification must also correspond to one of the phone numbers you have set up in Fritzbox. Last but not least, the attachment must have the “.wav” file extension, so it must be clearly identified as an audio file.

With material from dpa