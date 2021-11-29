Here they are really cheap

Samsung Buds are now really cheap

A very popular item in Cyber ​​Monday: The Headset + Samsung Galaxy Buds. These are now 60 percent cheaper than this dealer.

What can Samsung Galaxy Buds+ do?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is a good and inexpensive alternative to the current flagship earbuds from Samsung: the Galaxy Buds 2. Compared to the larger model, there are no technical features such as active noise cancellation. But Headphones + Buds shine with an exceptional battery life of up to 11 hours, in addition to the case up to 27 hours. The comprehensive application also provides all kinds of tuning options to adapt the sound to your specific needs. chip.de testers gave it a rating of 1.9 and praised its long battery life and wide application.

Even more than a year after its publication, the RRP is still a proud €149. All the best is that the Galaxy Buds + in Saturn is reduced by an impressive 60% and costs more than 59 euros.

color: Schwartz

Battery life: up to 11 hours

Runtime with enclosure: up to 27 hours

Specifics: Fast charging function, APP with many setting options

Compatible with: iOS and Android (certain functions reserved for Samsung smartphones)

Samsung Galaxy Buds + are cheaper elsewhere

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in in-ear headphones for your smartphone on Black Friday, now is the time. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are usually rarely available for less than €100 and aren’t available anywhere cheaper on Cyber ​​Monday either. We can definitely recommend this deal.