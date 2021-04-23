Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will not work with the original $ 349 Magic Keyboard

Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro has one big advantage: the new 2021 model isn’t compatible with the old Magic Keyboard case from 2018 and 2020.

The news was first published on the French website generation Informed sources confirmed the matter the edge, If you want to upgrade from the 2018 or 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro to the updated model (with a smaller LED display, faster M1 processor, and updated camera), you’ll need an additional $ 349 for a new Pay for Magic keyboard cover, even if you’ve purchased an earlier version. Already.

Bad news for iPad Pro owners for 2020

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is slightly thicker than the 2020 version: the new model is 6.4 mm thick, or 0.5 mm thick than the 2020 model, at 5.9 mm. This is believed to be due to the more advanced mini LED display technology. On the other hand, the updated 11-inch iPad Pro is still compatible with the old Magic Keyboard case (it does not have an updated screen and the dimensions have not changed).

The good news is that the new Magic Keyboard 2021 case is compatible with previous versions of 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro. So if you buy the new model, you can use it with old iPads.

But it’s certainly frustrating for anyone who already owns a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic keyboard to see that not only does the upgrade mean at least $ 1,099 to take advantage of the new model, but it also has to spend an additional $ 349 on the magic keyboard. new.