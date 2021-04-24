Oculus powered the Quest 2 wireless PC stream

Oculus runs its file Air Link PC Airplay-Funktion For Quest 2. Virtual Reality Headset. Air Link is part of a recently rolled Oculus v28 software update for Oculus headphone owners. President of Facebook Reality Labs Andrew Bosworth Saget You can find the feature when running v28 on your Quest 2 PC and headphones. If you still cannot access the update, it will be available very soon.

With powerful Wi-Fi connectivity, Air Link Quest 2 enables owners to play virtual reality games on their PC wirelessly on their headphones. Air Link was originally deactivated in version 28 Such as Download Appears onQuest 2 owners have found a way to play it unofficially, and Oculus cautioned that the experience “is not” the bottom line. According to Bosworth, Oculus is launching the feature today because “Air Link’s excitement cannot be contained”; The release was originally scheduled for next week, so Bosworth’s tweet picked it up a few days ago.

The excitement about Air Link can’t be contained so we’re providing it today officially to anyone with both Quest and PC v28. If you don’t have version 28 yet, stay tuned, it’s coming very soon! Boz (Boztank) 23. April 2021

Air Link was developed from Oculus Link, which used a USB-C cable to play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest line of standalone devices. (Oculus says the cable still gives you the best graphic resolution and unlike Air Link, it charges your headphones while gaming.) Included Virtual desktop, A third-party application. Depending on the performance, Air Link can get the job done Virtual desktop Oculus is a less attractive alternative to Quest 2 owners, but Oculus currently does not offer that feature for the original Quest headset. Air Link is also classified as an experimental feature. If it looks like the original link, users can expect some startup errors – but at least this startup will come a little earlier than expected.