Apple has stopped data leakage in the browser

Only a few days ago it was revealed that there are massive security holes in Apple’s Safari. The patch should now be available, but not yet distributed.
The basics in brief
- A bug in Safari allows easy access to user data in databases.
- Apparently, Apple now has a bug fix for the browser vulnerability ready.
- However, the new version of the web browser is yet to come out.
As in all other browsers, Safari bugs and security holes occur from time to time. This is on A security leak surfaced last weekend However, especially large. Attackers can use the Apple WebKit browser engine to access IndexedDB databases and read personal user data. A bug fix is now available – in theory.
Only the current version of Safari is affected
On the GitHub page WebKit is now a solution to the problem Available, but Apple hasn’t distributed it yet. Obviously, the leak will only appear with macOS Monterey, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 distributed with an updated browser. Contains a time frame for this update IphoneHe did not mention the name of the developers when asked by MacRumors.
This affects the security gap Even Chrome and Microsoft Edge On Apple devices, they use WebKit here too. There is at least one clear in the whole story: at least Safari 14 is on macOS and every other browser is running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are not affected.
